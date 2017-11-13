Hold winter session of Parliament immediately: Congress tells PM Modi, BJP

The Congress demanded on Monday that the BJP-led NDA government immediately convene the winter session of Parliament, asking if it was scared of facing the opposition on issues such as note ban and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“Why is the BJP government not convening the winter session of Parliament? We would like to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has met. What are its recommendations? And if it has not met, why so?” asked Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

He said assembly elections should not become “an excuse” for the government in “running away from facing” Parliament.

The government had considered calling a short session after the second phase of polling in Gujarat ends on December 14.

Tewari further said, “We would like to inform the government that there is a certain timetable to the Parliament. It is structured in a manner whereby the budget, monsoon and winter sessions can happen. What is it that the government is so scared of that it is running away from convening Parliament?” he asked.

The Congress-led opposition plans to raise issues such as the anniversary of demonetisation, how it impacted the economy, the “completely failed” implementation of the GST, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Doklam standoff with China.