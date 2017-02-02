Home Guards clash with J-K police during protest march demanding equal benefits

A large group of Home Guards on Thursday clashed with the police here as they held a protest demanding implementation of the 2015 Supreme Court order extending all benefits to Home Guards at par with police constables.

The protesters, led by All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association President Kamla Sharma, took out a march in the city and clashed with the police.

Talking to reporters later, Sharma accused the legislators for not taking up the issue in the recently held Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

She said that although the Supreme Court order has been implemented in various states like Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, but it was not implemented till date in the valley, which is “grave injustice with the Home Guards serving in the state”.

Sharma also appealed chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to implement the Supreme Court order at the earliest.