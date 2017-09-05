 Home ministry empowers joint secretaries with financial clout | india-news | Hindustan Times
Home ministry empowers joint secretaries with financial clout

india Updated: Sep 05, 2017 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Home secretary Rajiv Gauba has empowered joint secretaries in the department with new financial powers to enhance efficiency.
 The Union home ministry has delegated substantive financial and administrative powers to its joint secretaries to expedite infrastructure works, purchase land and clear procurement deals.

The decision by new home secretary Rajiv Gauba is also aimed at enhancing efficiency.

A home ministry official said the enhanced financial powers will result in greater flexibility in operations, reduce delays and facilitate quick decision on matters involving financial expenditure.

Joint secretary rank officials in the home ministry will now be allowed to spend up to Rs 50 crore for executing works and purchasing land, make procurement through open or limited tender of up to Rs 20 crore and procurement through negotiated or single tender or proprietary contract of up to Rs 5 crore.

These financial powers were earlier exercised at the level of Union home secretary, special secretary and additional secretary.

The joint secretary rank officials will also have full financial powers for hiring of accommodation, fund release under approved schemes, payment of spectrum charges under approved activities, all types of time barred claims of LTC, medical, transfer allowance, travelling allowance.

The joint secretaries will also be able to give approvals for going abroad for personal reasons, leave of any kind, tours and trainings of any kind in case of Group C and Group B employees.

