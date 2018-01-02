Home ministry overhauls arms procurement process for central forces

In a bid to decrease the time taken for procuring weapons and equipment for the paramilitary forces, the Union home ministry has overhauled the current three-stage procurement process, home ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Previously, sanctions would be required for authorisation, procurement and expenditure for any procurement project. It has now been cut down by clubbing authorisation and procurement, thus cutting down time substantially, according to the ministry.

“This is one biggest overhauls the ministry has witnessed,” a senior home ministry official told HT.

According to ministry documents, financial powers have been delegated to commandants of a battalion in the CAPFs for procurement. The official added that paramilitary forces will no longer be required to approach the home ministry for approval for finalising Qualitative Requirements (QRs) for arms or equipment to be procured.Furthermore, MHA also decided that a special DG or additional DG shall head the tender purchase committee.