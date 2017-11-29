Home ministry seeks answers from Tihar over reports of assault on Kashmiri prisoners

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Director General of Tihar jail in the wake of media reports that a scuffle involving Kashmiri prisoners took place at the prison, leading to injuries.

However, official sources said, as per the preliminary information, Syed Shahid Yusuf, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who is also lodged in Tihar jail in connection with terror funding cases, was not assaulted.

The ministry has asked the Director General of the Tihar jail to submit a report as early as possible detailing the incident and the action taken so far.

The home ministry has also requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct the appropriate authority to review the security arrangements in the high security prison and taken necessary measures wherever needed, the sources said.

They said, as per the preliminary information, three prisoners were found to be having unauthorised materials and when the jail officials tried to remove them, the inmates resisted and had to be overpowered.

Details about the prisoners involved in the incident were awaited, the sources said.

Asked whether Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had telephoned Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba enquiring about the Tihar incident, a home ministry official stated that the home secretary’s interaction with constitutional authorities are in the nature of privileged communication and hence the ministry can neither confirm or deny any such interaction.

Earlier, reports from Srinagar said Mehbooba spoke with Gauba about social media reports on the alleged assault of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar jail and urged him to ensure their safety.

Mufti spoke to Gauba after photographs of injured Kashmiri undertrials surfaced on social media sites here, state government officials said.

“A prison is considered to be the safest place but the alleged incidents that have come to light put a question mark on it,” she said in a statement.