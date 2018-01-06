House panel for better coordination mechanism to boost border security

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to establish an institutionalised mechanism for better security coordination, particularly along the Pakistan border.

In its latest report to Parliament, the standing committee on external affairs pitched for an institutionalised mechanism for coordination in maritime security to counter sea borne threats.

It also wants a new mechanism between the different wings of the military.

“In order to bolster comprehensive security of our border with all neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan, the government should establish a joint coordination mechanism of all the three services — the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the security forces guarding the borders,” said the report.

The panel headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wants the Centre to “take tangible steps to strengthen and modernise border security”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Amethi, is also a member of the committee.

India has suffered a number of terror attacks in the recent past, including the one on a BSF camp in Pulwama and the attack on an airbase in Pathankot.

While experts have argued in favour of resumption of dialogue at the top level, they have also called for strengthening the security mechanism.

While underlining the need for modern technological means, including sophisticated electronic sensors and powerful satellites, the panel expressed its concern over poor road conditions in border areas.

It asked the government “to ensure proper and all-weather connectivity roads along the border in order to strengthen border security”.