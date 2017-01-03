How Twitter reacted to SP leader Abu Azmi’s remarks on Bengaluru incident

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi sparked outrage on Twitter Tuesday after he reportedly blamed late-night partying by women in “half dress” for the allegedly mass molestation incident in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve.

“Partying late night in half attire, blindly following western culture, has never been our culture. Ladies hailing from well-to-do families…they come out in decent attire and mostly with their family members,” PTI quoted Azmi as saying.

The National Commission for Women issued summonses to the SP Maharashtra chief over his objectionable remarks.

“It does not matter whether Abu Azmi belongs to one particular party or another. To be brutally frank, there are men across parties who make these disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?” NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said.

Though Samajwadi Party hasn’t commented on Azmi’s remarks, a flurry of tweets with #sacksexiestnatas were posted on the social networking site.

Women should not dress like westerners b'coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 3, 2017

It is shameful some girls were molested by hoodlums in Bangalore and state home minister and AbuAzmi have blamed victims and not molesters. — kcsharma (@Kc51Sharma) January 3, 2017

#SackSexistNetas Ilks of #AbuAzmi should immediately put under custody for hurting modesty of women. Such mentality is threat for society. — Subhajit Roy (@subhajitedits) January 3, 2017

It is a sorry state of affairs when our politicians get away with highly outrageous sexist statements. #AbuAzmi — D (@theimpulsiveone) January 3, 2017

#SackSexistNetas this Abu Azmi still lives in stone age era & is one of the Bunch of Jokers for whom Boys are boys Galti ho jaati hai. — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) January 3, 2017

Where is Supreme Court? They act on many trivial things. Why not on Bangalore Molesters & why not on Idiot Abu Azmi & G . Parmeshwar — Dr M P Bajaj (@mpbajaj53) January 3, 2017

#SackSexistNetasa Abu Azmi should be banished to the jungles because he is not for to stay in a civilized society — Clyde Dsouza (@Dsouzaclyde) January 3, 2017