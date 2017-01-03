 How Twitter reacted to SP leader Abu Azmi’s remarks on Bengaluru incident | india-news | Hindustan Times
How Twitter reacted to SP leader Abu Azmi’s remarks on Bengaluru incident

india Updated: Jan 03, 2017 23:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. (HT File Photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi sparked outrage on Twitter Tuesday after he reportedly blamed late-night partying by women in “half dress” for the allegedly mass molestation incident in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve.

“Partying late night in half attire, blindly following western culture, has never been our culture. Ladies hailing from well-to-do families…they come out in decent attire and mostly with their family members,” PTI quoted Azmi as saying.

The National Commission for Women issued summonses to the SP Maharashtra chief over his objectionable remarks.

“It does not matter whether Abu Azmi belongs to one particular party or another. To be brutally frank, there are men across parties who make these disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is the nation heading?” NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said.

Though Samajwadi Party hasn’t commented on Azmi’s remarks, a flurry of tweets with #sacksexiestnatas were posted on the social networking site.

