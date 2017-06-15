HT Impact | Govt to fund Chhattisgarh Class 12 topper forced to sell vegetables, IIT dream now in sight

Chhattisgarh government offered on Thursday to fund the coaching and education of state Class 12 topper who was forced to sell vegetables to make a living as he failed to rustle up the money needed to afford coaching in Kota .

A day after HT reported how the 17-year-old Dhavendra Kumar scored 98.6% but got no help from the district administration, several readers contacted HT seeking Dhavendra’s contact details and expressed their desire to help him.

Chief minister Raman Singh also took cognisance of the issue. “The CM asked the collector to open a joint account of Dhavendra with district education officer and the money for his coaching will be transferred by evening,” Rajesh Toppo , director of public relations in the state government, told HT.

“I am getting many calls since morning and everyone is willing to help. Many people have asked me to send the account details,” said Dhavendra talking to Hindustan Times.

Moved by his inspiring story, readers also shared his story widely on social media.

“I read the story about Dhavendra kumar in Chhattisgarh and it broke my heart that no one is able help him. I would like to offer him financial help, can you please put me in touch with him. I hope it’s not too late for help!!,” Vasant Patel said in a the email to Hindustan Times.



Kumar scored 493 marks out of a 500, coming first among 3.95 lakh students who took the examination, results of which were declared in April.

His plight moved many readers, both in India and abroad.

Shefali Gupta, who lives in Wahsington DC wrote, “I happened to be scrolling through my FB posts when I came across your article on Dhavendra. I am interested in perhaps helping him so that he can move forward with his education. However, I do have a few clarification questions; and I would like to get in touch with Dhavendra directly. Would it be possible for you to connect me to him? I can email or call him - whatever works best. I look forward to your response at the earliest.”

Noted RTI activist of Madhya Pradesh, Anand Rai, who busted the Vyapam scam, was also willing to help Dhavendra Kumar, “I am trying to get in touch with him and willing to help in all ways I can. Something positive will come out,” Rai said.

Several people asked for the mobile number of Dhavendra’s on social media, including on Twitter and Facebook.

If you want to reach out and help, here are the details:

Dhavendra Kumar: 9754804818

Ritesh Mishra: 78283 72100/ ritesh.mishra@htlive.com