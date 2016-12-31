Huda plots: Army Colonel, Lt Colonel among 16 booked for fraud

The district police on Friday booked 16 people, including serving and retired army personnel of the ranks of Major, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel, for fraudulently acquiring more than one plot in Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) under the reserved category by allegedly submitting false affidavits and defying the laid norms.

Sources say most of the accused belong to Rohtak and Jhajjar.

The complaint was submitted by an estate officer of HUDA, who stated that as per their policy, terms and conditions, an applicant can avail the benefit of allotment of plot under the reserved category only once in a lifetime.

“However, all these accused gained the benefit more than once by submitting false affidavits and concealing facts,” the complainant stated. “The accused applicants were issued showcause notices to justify the allotment of more than one plot, however, they failed to give a response,” he added.

One of the accused was allotted a plot in Sector 2 in Rohtak in 2001, based on his affidavit and other documents. However, the department, in its inquiry, found that he already owned a plot in Sector 45 in Gurgaon which was alloted to him in 1998 under the reserved category.

Based on the estate officer’s complaint, the police have registered separate first information reports (FIRs) against each of the accused under Sections 193 (punishment for false evidence), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other suitable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHO Urban Estate Ramesh Kumar said they were in the process of identifying more such cases.

The Punjab and Haryana high court in 2013 had directed the officials to probe a similar case of allotment, after which more such people came under the scanner of HUDA.

Sources said the government was ordering an inquiry to identify senior bureaucrats who also allegedly took advantage of the policy by defying the norms.