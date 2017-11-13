Hugs, handshakes, diplomacy: Modi and Trump’s ASEAN meeting will be their third

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump on Monday on the sidelines of the 15th ASEAN­–India summit in Manila.

Modi arrived in the Philippines capital on Sunday for a three-day visit during which he will also attend the 12th East Asia meet on Tuesday. Modi and Trump, who met briefly at a gala dinner on Sunday, DISCUSSED counter-terrorism, trade and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of two of the world’s biggest democracies have met twice before this, the first time during Modi’s Washington trip and the second when Trump waved over Modi at the G20 Economic Summit for an “impromptu discussion”.

Here’s what they discussed and said:

Modi’s trip to Washington

The two world leaders held their first meeting on June 26, 2017 as the Indian PM visited the White House. Modi and Trump discussed a wide variety of issues including terrorism and radicalisation, Afghanistan, trade, commerce and investment and boosting maritime trade and cooperation.

After the meeting, the two leaders addressed media from the White House’s Rose Garden.

“The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, never been better,” Trump told reporters.

Trump called Modi a “great prime minister” and lauded him for his social media skills. “I am proud to announce to media, American people and to Indian people that PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media”, said Trump.

Modi, on his part, called the talks “crucial”. “Our talks today are an important moment in the cooperation between our nations. They have been very crucial talks,” he said.

The Indian premier also extended an invitation to Trump and his family to visit India in the near future.

An interaction at the G20 Summit

Trump and Modi’s second meeting was more of an “an impromptu interaction”. On the second day of the G20 Summit in Hamburg in June this year, Trump walked up to Modi and started chatting with him, as other world leaders gathered around.

Arvind Panagariya, sherpa for India at the Summit, tweeted about the “interaction”, along with pictures of the two leaders and others.

In an impromptu interaction at G20 Summit, POTUS waves to the PM, walks to him, other leaders gather around. Gr8 moments pic.twitter.com/LzvLlfqaB2 — Arvind Panagariya (@APanagariya) July 8, 2017

Modi also met Ivanka Trump at the summit. At their June meeting, Modi and Trump had announced the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), a joint enterprise to be held in Hyderabad from November 28-30, 2017, with Ivanka Trump leading the US delegation.

A fact sheet issued by the White House said: “The United States and India will co-host a Global Entrepreneurship Summit this year in India, focused on supporting women entrepreneurs, and geared toward solving 21st century challenges and improving lives. President Trump has asked Ivanka Trump to lead the United States delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.”