Hyderabad: Case against principal for allegedly sexually abusing girl

Police have registered a case against the principal of a private school in Uppal area for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, a student of the same school.

N Navin Kumar, the accused, allegedly sexually abused the girl, a class 8 student, said inspector Y Narsimha Reddy.

The girl informed her parents on Friday evening. The parents and local residents went to the school and some of them allegedly roughed up the principal, police said.

Police registered a case against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

Police didn’t confirm if the principal had been detained or arrested.