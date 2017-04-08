Hyderabad man dies after being called to police station, family alleges assault

A 29-year-old man died in Hyderabad under suspicious circumstances, just hours after he was called to a police station on a complaint that he was teasing and harassing his sister-in-law.

P Ramu’s family members alleged that he died due to beating by police, but police officials denied the allegation and claimed that he died due to lack of food and rest for the last three days.

The man was called to Begumpet police station on Friday evening, after his father-in-law Jayaram complained that he was teasing and harassing his younger daughter Radhika (16).

Police said Ramu was called and counselled in presence of all family members, including his wife Rajni, as his father-in-law did not want to lodge an FIR.

The police sub-inspector registered a petty case and asked Ramu to come to the police station on Monday with his Aadhaar card.

On returning home, Ramu complained of giddiness and was taken to a physician in Pattigadda, who advised him rest. He again had the same complaint and was taken to the KIMS Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday night. Doctors said the cause was unknown.

Police said Ramu did not have food and rest for three days due to the problems created by his actions in the family. They also claimed that the man was a chronic diabetic.

The body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted on Saturday.

Congress leader M Sashidhar Reddy joined the relatives of Ramu at the hospital to demand a thorough probe into the youth’s death.

Earlier, the deceased’s relatives staged a protest at the police station, demanding action against police personnel who allegedly beat up Ramu.