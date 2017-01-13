Hyderabad minor gets legal notice for failing to perform ‘duties of a housewife’

A minor from Hyderabad, who was forced to marry a 35-year-old man last year, was served a legal notice for not leading a “marital life” with him and discharging “the duties of a housewife.”

The girl — presently pursuing polytechnic diploma course at a private college — received the notice from lawyer D Narender Rao, representing her husband Palsam Srikanth Goud a few days ago. Having no resources to fight the legal battle, she wrote to State Child Rights Association on Wednesday seeking help.

“She passed Class 10 in March last year and going by her school-leaving certificate, she was born on March 3, 2000. It shows she is still a minor. So, the marriage itself is illegal and demanding conjugal rights from her is all the more illegal. We are planning to move the high court against Srikanth and also the lawyer, who issued notice without even bothering to know her age,” association leader P Achyuta Rao told HT.

The girl, a resident of Abdullapurmet village was forced to marry Srikanth of Injapur village on February 25 last year even as she was preparing for her SSC examinations.

According to the girl, her parents gave Rs 1 lakh, besides 15 tolas of gold to Srikanth towards dowry.

But within a month after marriage, the girl returned to her parents’ house. “Our enquiries with the girl revealed that her husband had alleged illicit relationship with another woman. Moreover, she was keen on pursuing her education,” Rao said.

However, in the notice dated December 24, 2016, the lawyer accused the girl of behaving in a highly objectionable manner with Srikanth and his family members. “You have developed the habit of disliking your husband and not giving due respect to him. You never bothered to live marital life with him and failed to perform duties of a house wife,” he said.

The lawyer gave 15-day notice to the girl to return to her husband. The police said they had not received any complaint from the girl or her parents.“We will lodge a complaint against Srikanth and his parents soon,” the child rights activist said.