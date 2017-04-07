Hyderabad: Mother arrested for allegedly selling 3-month-old baby for Rs 10,000

The Hyderabad city police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old woman here for allegedly selling her baby.

The woman who bought the 3-month-old baby boy and another woman who acted as the `broker’ were also arrested.

G Kavitha, resident of Secunderabad, sold her child due to financial problems on March 28 through Sumalatha, police said. Kavitha’s husband G Raju was away at the time.

“Sumalatha took them to Bellampalle town where the baby was sold to her (Sumalatha’s) relative, Anjali, who has no child though married for 14 years. Anjali paid Kavitha Rs 10,000,” said inspector T Laxmi Narayana of Tukaramgate police station here.

When her husband returned home yesterday, he asked about their son and Kavitha confessed to him that she sold the baby.

Raju then lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police today arrested Kavitha, Sumalatha and Anjali while the baby was retrieved, the inspector said. Further probe is on.