Hyderabad university student arrested for allegedly sodomising junior

The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old post-graduate student of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly sodomising a 19-year-old first year MA student in a university hostel. He was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial remand for two weeks.

The incident took place on the night of January 7 but was brought to the notice of the police four days later. After conducting a preliminary probe, the police registered a case under Section 377 of the Indian penal code (IPC) for unnatural offences against the accused Mohammmad Rinish from Kerala, on Friday.

According to the Gachibowli police, the accused had barged into the hostel room of the victim, a student of Sociology in Integrated Master of Arts course hailing from Jharkhand. Rinish bolted the door from inside and sexually assaulted him.

“Both the students have been friends for quite some time and hence, the victim did not suspect when Rinish was entering his room,” Gachibowli police inspector M Gangadhar said.

The victim who apparently was afraid of the senior eventually mustered the courage to report the incident to the university authorities who lodged a complaint with the police four days later. The victim was sent to a hospital for a medical examination.