I am not your ‘martyr’s daughter’: Gurmehar to write every week on her experience of being trolled

Gurmehar Kaur, who was trolled after she took on the RSS-backed ABVP last month, has finally broken her silence. The 20-year-old on Tuesday posted the link to her blog on social networking sites. In the post ‘I am’, she writes: “My father is a martyr. I am his daughter. But. I am not your ‘Martyr’s Daughter’.”

The blog starts with a question: “Who am I? Am I who the trolls think I am? Am I what the media portrayed me as? No, I can’t be any of that.” She says, “I am an idealist. An athlete. A peacenik. I am not your angry, vindictive war mongering bechari you hoped me to be.”

Speaking to HT on Wednesday, the Lady Shri Ram College student said she will write an article every week. “Right now a lot has been going in my mind. I will pen down my feelings,” she said, and added: “My exams are in May but I will keep on writing the blog.”

While talking to HT last month, Kaur had claimed she may write an article on her confrontation with the ABVP soon. “I love to read books. I also like to write. So I may just pen an article on the entire issue,” she had said.

The Lady Sri Ram college student had grabbed headlines after one of her older social media posts on her father, Captain Mandeep Singh, and her perceptions about Pakistan and war, went viral.

She became the face of the fight against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and even received rape threats on social media.