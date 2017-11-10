I am yet to understand GST, says BJP minister Om Prakash Dhurve from Madhya Pradesh

A BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh said he has not been able to understand the Goods and Services Tax (GST) yet during an event on the first anniversary of demonetisation in Madhya Pradesh on November 8.

Minister Om Prakash Dhurve’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence over the GST that was rolled out in July 1.

“I am yet to understand GST so I won’t speak about it. Even CAs and businessmen are facing problem in understanding it,” said Dhurve. “Gradually, people will understand and feel relaxed about the step that has been taken up by the government.”

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Dhurve says he has not been able to understand #GST yet (November 8th) pic.twitter.com/qRI8ciYZpQ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

The government decided to slash GST rates of 177 items under the highest 28% slab to 18% at the GST council meeting in Guwahati on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by finance minister Arun Jaitley, is likely to discuss topics such as extended liberalisation given to small traders, rate cuts on air-conditioned restaurants from 18% to 12%, and the issue of ‘benami’ properties.

Since the implementation of GST, the tax brackets have been changed for over 100 items.