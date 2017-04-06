What Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad said in Lok Sabha after Air India row: 10 points

Controversial Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad attempted on Thursday to defend himself from criticism for thrashing an Air India employee last month. The Osmanabad MP told Parliament that he was of a “polite nature” and called for a probe into the incident and apologised. Here are 10 comments of the parliamentarian that sparked a new controversy:

1) Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of train in South Africa, Narendra Modi was denied visa by the US for a long time. Similarly I am not allowed to board aircraft.

2) I am a follower of Balasaheb Thackeray. I have been taught how to fight like Chhatrapati Shivaji.

3) For 45 minutes, one after the other person came and asked me what happened. Finally one Air India staffer came and asked me, who are you? I said, I am an MP. He said, “So what? Are you Narendra Modi?”

4) I did not fight for seat. I had business class tickets but I was made to sit in the economy class.

5) While coming down, I wanted the complaint register to write a complaint. An officer shouted at me and said, he is the “baap” of AI. I lost my cool.

6) Humility is my nature. (Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray has told me that if my act has maligned the image of the House, I must tender an apology.

7) The entire incident should be probed. Action should be taken against not just the AI staff who misbehaved with me but also the CMD of AI for banning me from flights. Because of him, other airlines are also not allowing me to board..I apologise to Parliament but won’t say sorry to the (Air India) officer if I hurt anyone.

8) Some other people had tried to book tickets in my name. I did not do anything. For last few days, no one knew my whereabouts.

9) Aadhaar cards must be made compulsory while booking flights. Terrorists can book tickets using fake names.

10) I have done no wrong. How can the Delhi police book me for attempt to murder? Did I carry any weapons?

