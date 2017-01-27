Have been falsely accused: Salman Khan tells court in blackbuck poaching case

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Friday told a court in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur he has been falsely accused of killing two blackbucks, which are an endangered species, during a shooting of a film in 1998 in the district.

Along with Salman, actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are also accused of poaching the blackbucks while shooting for the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ near Kankani village. Along with the actor, Dushyant Singh, a local who is accused of helping the actors hunt, was also present.

The accused appeared before the court of the chief judicial magistrate to record their statements.

CJM Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit asked Salman 65 questions about the allegation framed against him but he claimed he is innocent. The others also claimed to be innocent.

The court ordered the accused to appear before it on January 13 following the examination of all the witnesses of prosecution. Salman is the key accused in the case while the others are co-accused for allegedly instigating the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

The court, following the recording of accused’s statements, asked the counsels of the defence if they wanted to bring the witness in defence. Hastimal Sarswat, who is representing Salman, requested for more time to present defence witness. Sarswat was granted permission by the CJM. The next date of hearing is February 15

Sarswat told Hindustan Times that the prosecution has examined only 28 witnesses of the total 51. If required, the defence side would be given a chance after the accused statements are recorded.

Dushyant Singh and Dinesh Ganware, are accused of helping the actors hunt. Ganware has been on the run since the incident and accusations against him are yet to be framed.

Salman was booked in at least four cases during the shooting Ham Saath Saath Hain. The poaching case is now the only one against Salman in the trial court of Jodhpur.

On January 18, Salman was acquitted in an Arms Act case against him. He was accused of keeping and using an unlicensed weapon but the court let him go, giving him the benefit of doubt based on weak evidence.

The Rajasthan high court had last year acquitted the actor in two cases related to the hunting of chinkara deer.

