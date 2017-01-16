In FB post, UP cop complains to PM Modi about harassment by senior officers

In yet another case of men in uniform taking to social media to air their grievances, an Uttar Pradesh police constable has posted a video on Facebook addressed to the Prime Minister, complaining of harassment by senior police officers and corruption in the force.

Constable Sarvesh Chaudhary who belongs to Mathura is currently posted at the Etah police lines in western Uttar Pradesh.

Sarvesh’s complaint comes on the heels of a BSF jawan posting a Facebook video about “poor quality” of food and an army soldier uploading a video on YouTube alleging that he was forced to “wash clothes, polish boots and walk dogs” for his seniors

Etah district police chief Rajesh Krishna has ordered a probe into Sarvesh’s Facebook post by additional superintendent of police Anup Kumar.

The constable who addressed his recorded message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is a policeman of the 2011 batch.

He said 80% of policemen were not in good health but worked round the clock. He termed the British-era Police Act of 1861 as a ‘black law’ which ‘earlier allowed the British and now our officials (use) to harass policemen’. He questioned why such a law was continuing. He has complained about his repeated suspensions and transfers after joining the police force in 2011.

“I have been transferred five times since joining at Ghaziabad and was suspended thrice for no proper reason. I refused to pay a bribe of Rs 500 asked for by the staff for providing pay slip in Firozabad. Instead of a corrupt babu, it was I who received a suspension order,” Sarvesh complained.

“I was taken back into service but salary for the suspension period was not paid to me,” he complained in the video.

Sarvesh claimed he was being harassed and penalised for not meeting unlawful demands.

“The additional SP Anup Kumar has been asked to conduct a probe,” said Etah SSP who said Sarvesh was suspended thrice for indiscipline at Ghaziabad, Agra and Firozabad but is currently on duty.

“There was a delay in submission of his (bank) account number by the constable because of which the salary for the period of suspension was delayed but the payments for October, November and December 2016 have been made,” the Etah SSP Krishna said.