I-T officials continue raids on Sasikala’s aides for 3rd straight day

Income tax raids continued on Saturday for the third consecutive day on relatives, business associates and friends of jailed AIADMK leader VK Saskikala with sleuths searching more than 40 places across several locations in Tamil Nadu.

The raids are taking place in several places, including Mannargudi town in Tiruvarur district of Southern Tamil Nadu from where Sasikala and her family hails.

IT sleuths are understood to have seized volumes of incriminating documents relating to investments to the tune of Rs 1200 crore.

IT personnel are also questioning several relatives and friends to ascertain facts and cross check information.

“Sizeable volume of cash and documents have been seized at the searched premises. The search operation is still on. The amount of money and kind of documents recovered will be known only after the raids end and the seizures evaluated and added,” said an IT source who did not wish to be named.

The official declined to confirm or deny reports in a section of media that diamonds, gold jewellery and Rolex watches were seized during the search operations.

In one of the biggest IT raids in the country, 1800 IT officials panned out in three states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and searched 187 locations. The business empire of the Sasikala clan, spanning media, entertainment and liquor was targeted in the raids to detect possible tax evasion and money laundering.

Raids on the Mannargudi clan is part of the central government’s Operation Clean Money and has taken place after one year of demonetisation to check unexplained cash transfers through shell companies.

The raids are taking place on the basis of specific information on shell companies with the authorities.

The places raided included the residence of M Natarajan, Sasikala’s husband, in Thanjavur, Kodanad Tea Estate belonging to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, Sharada Paper and Boards, Senthil Group of Companies, Nilgiri Furniture in Coimbatore, Jaya TV, Namadhu MGR and several other premises in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Bengaluru.

Many relatives in Mannargudi town were also raided.