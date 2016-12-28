IAF chief Arup Raha says strengthen Gen Bipin Rawat’s hand

Outgoing air force chief Arup Raha said on Wednesday the seniority principle governing the appointment of a service chief may have its “merits and demerits” but now that a decision has been taken, everyone must work to “strengthen army chief-designate Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat’s hand.”

The government superseded two generals to elevate Rawat to the top position, sparking a debate over whether seniority or merit should determine top military appointments.

Asked to comment on the government abandoning the seniority principle, Raha said: “We have had selections based on merit or the consideration of the government. Seniority has been overruled in the past as well. I think we should go along with the decision otherwise it will weaken the person who is going to be the next chief.” As chairman, chiefs of staff committee, Raha is India’s senior-most military commander.

In promoting Rawat, who takes over as army chief on December 31, the claims of Lieutenant Generals Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz were ignored. Raha said different principles of selection – whether it is seniority, merit or the government’s requirement – have their own merits and demerits.

“So based on merits and demerits, there will be people who will speak for and against it…We have to strengthen Rawat’s hand. He is a good soldier, a good officer and so is Bakshi. But a decision has been made,” he said.