IAF training aircraft crashes in Telangana’s Siddipet, woman pilot safe

A woman pilot ejected safely from a training aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Friday after it burst into flames mid-air and crashed into agricultural fields in Telangana’s Siddipet district, a defence ministry official said.

The pilot, identified as Rashi Rahen, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Siddipet hospital in an ambulance by the local authorities at Duddeda village, about 90km from Hyderabad.

Defence ministry spokesperson G Surendra Babu said IAF Kiran’s engine developed a technical snag a few minutes after it took off from Hakimpet Airforce station on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A fire broke out in its engine and thick smoke started emanating soon after, he added.

“Sensing the danger, the pilot immediately ejected out of the aircraft and landed in the fields. Soon, the aircraft burst into flames and crashed into the fields. The engine was totally burnt and the parts of the aircraft were strewn around the area,” Babu said.

Rahen was the only pilot in the aircraft.

Part of the crashed aircraft. (HT Photo)

A similar aircraft was involved in an accident in September and the pilot ejected safely using a parachute in state’s Medchal district. There was no damage as there were no houses or people at the place where the airplane crashed.

Two pilots were killed in March 2010 after a Kiran MK-II plane, which was part of the ‘Sagar Pawan’ aerobatic team participating at the India Aviation show, crashed into a building in Hyderabad.