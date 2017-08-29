IAS officers to take up modelling to showcase ethnic northeastern attire in Delhi next month

Officers of the coveted Indian Administrative Services (IAS) will take up the role of models at an event in the national capital next week to showcase the works of designers from northeastern.

The event is part of the ministry of development of north eastern region (DoNER)’s attempts to build bridges between northeastern states and the rest of the country.

The IAS officers who will participate in the programme at the India Gate on September 9-10 belong to the 2015 batch and are currently posted as assistant secretaries in different ministries at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the northeastern region as a ‘gateway to South Asia’, and said the government at the Centre is keen on reducing the distance between them and the rest of the country through its ambitious ‘act-east policy’.

The DoNER ministry’s initiative is in line with the PM’s call; and comes in the wake of a spate of racially motivated attacks against the people of the region in metropolitan cities such as New Delhi and Bengaluru.

“It will be about joining hearts as we encourage the nation to embrace every aspect of what makes each one of us unique,” said an official involved in the programme, insisting on not being identified.

The event, which coincides with the 16th anniversary of DoNER, will include programmes for the promotion of business and entrepreneurial activities in the NE region and for the promotion of products, artists, designers and entrepreneurs.