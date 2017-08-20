ICYMI: Here are some of our most read stories of the week

From Delhi’s apathy towards an accident victim to five members of a family having nearly 100 years of flying among them, here are the stories that made headlines this week:

Gorakhpur deaths: Doctor who was hailed as ‘hero’ removed from BRD hospital post

Dr Kafeel Khan, nodal officer and in charge of the encephalitis ward of the BRD Medical College where 70 children died in five days, was removed from the post on charges of dereliction of duty and carrying out private practice. A day after he was reported as saving many encephalitis-affected children on August 12, he was accused of fabricating stories to show himself as a saviour of children, sources said. Last week, about 70 children died at the BRD hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur after reports of oxygen supply disruption due to non-payment. Khan, a paediatrician, and a former principal of the medical college, were responsible for ensuring a steady supply of oxygen cylinders in the medical college, hospital sources said.

Ab Tak 113: Mumbai’s encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma back in khaki

Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, whose career spanning 25 years in the city’s police force has seen him kill 113 underworld gangsters, was reinstated by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday. Sharma, who has also been an inspiration for many Bollywood films, was dismissed from service in August 2008.

Delhi accident victim lies on road for 12 hours, people steal phone, Rs 12

The notorious lack of empathy of Delhiites towards accident victims was witnessed again on Wednesday as an injured man lay on the roadside for over 12 hours with nobody helping him. Worse, people stole from the helpless man. People made away with the victim’s mobile phone, a bag containing clothes and even Rs 12 in cash that was in his pocket.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 ‘explodes in user’s pocket’, company launches probe

Xiaomi has launched an investigation after a Redmi Note 4 smartphone exploded in the pocket of a user in Ravulapalem in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. The owner of the smartphone, Bhavana Suryakiran reportedly suffered serious injuries due to the explosion. The smartphone company said it has contacted Suryakiran and is investigating the matter. Last year, Samsung faced a major crisis when it had to recall millions of Galaxy Note 7 units after multiple reports of the smartphone catching fire.

Bhasins, an aviator family that has clocked 100 years of flights together

Crisp whites, peak caps, flight bags, four stripes on their shoulders -- and the love for flying -- are the constants for three generations of Bhasins, a unique aviator family. Five members of the family -- parents, two children and their late grandfather -- have nearly 100 years of flying among them. The grandfather and the pioneer in the family, Captain Jai Dev Bhasin, was among the first seven pilots in the country to become a commander in 1954. When his future daughter-in-law Nivedita Jain joined his company, Indian Airlines, she was the third woman to do so.

