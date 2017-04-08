Modi’s dig at Pakistan: Mentality that keeps terrorism above humanity blocking development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Pakistan on Saturday, saying it breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism.

In an oblique reference to Pakistan, a joint statement issued after his meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the fight against terrorism should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against States and entities which encourage, support and finance terrorism and falsely extol their virtues.

“There is one thought in South Asia which breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism. The thought whose priority is not humanity, but extremism and terrorism,” Modi said, without naming the neighbouring country.

He was speaking at a ceremony where families of martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War were felicitated.

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, too paid tributes to Indian soldiers who died in the Liberation War that gave birth to her country.

“Our region is defined by three ideologies, which are a reflection of the thinking of the society and government. One thought is focused on economic development, to take all social groups along. Bangladesh is an example of this,” Modi said.

“The second thought is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (bringing everyone together for development). Every neighbouring country of India should also prosper. Development of India alone will be incomplete,” he said.

In a reference to Pakistan, he said there was a third type of mentality that keeps terrorism above humanity.

“The main aim is to spread terrorism. A mindset in which policymakers feel terrorism is bigger than humanity, destruction is bigger than creation and betrayal is bigger than trust. This mentality is the biggest challenge to peace, social harmony and development. This mentality obstructs development in whole region,” Modi said, adding that both India and Bangladesh were its victims.

“We wish that citizens of all countries move towards development. But for this terrorism, and terrorist mentality has to be abandoned,” he added.

The joint statement devoted a substantial part on terrorism.

“The conviction that the fight against terrorism should not only seek to disrupt and eliminate terrorists, terror organizations and networks, but should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against States and entities which encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, and falsely extol their virtues”, the statement said.

They also shared the view that there should be no glorification of terrorists as martyrs.