IED recovered in Latehar as Maoists’ bid to blow up express train averted

Railway employees recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a railway station in Latehar district in Jharkhand on Friday night, in an apparent bid by Maoists to blow up an express train.

The IED was detected near the track between Chhipadohar and Barwadih railway stations in Latehar district around 11.00 pm on Friday.

Officials said the timely recovery of the IED averted a major railway mishap as Delhi-bound Tata-Muri Hatia Jammu Tawi Express train (18101) crossed the railway track near Ukkamarh village within 20 minutes after the recovery.

The CPI (Maoists) abortive bid coincided with their weeklong celebration of the raising of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLG) that began on December 2.

A team of railway employees, who were doing their patrolling rounds, informed the security forces on noticing wires and the cylinder bomb on the up line around 11.00 pm in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

A team of central reserve police force (CRPF) personnel that was also carrying out a search operation following an intelligence input about the Maoists attempts to target the railway track in the same area immediately rushed to place and cleared the tracks quickly.

During the subsequent search operation in the area, the security forces also found another IED under a bush, only a few metres away from the railway tracks.

Commandant, CRPF 112 battallion, Ramesh Kumar Pandey said, “The recovered IED weighed around 7 kilogram and was strong enough to cause heavy damage to railway line. The second bomb found was of similar weight. Wires and detonators were also seized from the location.”

“Fortunately, the bomb was detected in time thus averting a major loss to railways. We had already been zeroing on a few suspected and locally unknown persons moving along the railway track following a tip off about their designs of targeting railway tracks in a bid to make their presence felt during the ongoing PLGA week,” Pandey added.

Railway traffic inspector Arvind Sinha said the divisional railway manager (DRM), Manoj Kumar Akhauri reached Barwadih station Saturday morning and met the patrolling team.

“He lauded their efforts in saving railway from incurring heavy loss even as an express train was to cross the spot very soon,” he added.