If Cong, BJP offer money, accept it; but vote for AAP: Kejriwal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the voters of Goa to “accept money” if offered by Congress or BJP candidates, but vote only for his party.

“If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” he told an election rally in Benaulim constituency.

Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in five states, the Delhi Chief Minister trashed the pre-poll surveys of television news channels saying “they have no credibility”.

“Yeh jo TV channel wale camera lage hai na, yeh jhoote survey dikhayenge aapko. Abhi shuru bhi kiya hai unhone...(the TV cameras you see belong to channels which will show false surveys. They have already started it),” he said.

“Aap sabko colony me jake bata dena ki TV channel pe bharosa mat karo, yeh sab jhoot mooth idhar udhar dikhate hai, sab bakwas dikhate hai (tell everyone not to trust these TV channels, they show lies and nonsense),” he added.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa today, toured south Goa before addressing the public meeting in Benaulim.

Claiming that television channels had shown “false” survey reports against the Aam Aadmi Party even in the past, he said, “When our government was formed in 2013, the TV channels were showing that AAP will win one-two seats, but we got 28.”

“(Again) when we formed the government in 2015, the TV channels showed we will get 18 seats, but we got 67 (in Delhi). Yesterday, I was watching a TV channel which said we will get two seats in Goa which means, we will get 28,” Kejriwal added.