Student of IIM Lucknow missing for a month in Himachal, parents seek help

A couple from West Bengal is frantically searching for their 26-year-old son Subhadip Das, an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Lucknow student, who has been missing after he was last located in Kinnaur last month.

His parents have been camping in the state meeting one official after another. Subhadip, a first semester student of MBA, checked in a Kinnaur hotel on July 19 and checked out two days later. After having no contact with Subhadip, his parents Uttar Kumar Das (58), a banker, and mother Sabita (48) reached Lucknow on July 26.

The family lives in Kolkata.

After coming to know that his phone was last located in Kinnaur’s Kalpa, the couple reached Himachal on August 1 and enquired about him at the Kinnaur hotel. So far, they have met police officials in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu. “We have visited Sarchu area, Manali, Nako and other places,” said Sabita.

“We checked the (hotel) register. He alone checked in on July 19. His phone is switched off since he checked out two days later,” said Uttam Das.

“We met chief minister Virbhadra Singh today and urged him to order a probe by the CID or the cyber cell so that his phone location and other details could be looked into,” a teary-eyed Sabita said.

Uttam Das said, “We will meet the DGP and request for probe.”

The Lucknow police have registered an FIR in this connection. “We sent an investigation officer but no clue about him,” Raghvan Kumar, in-charge Mandiyaon (Lucknow) police station said over phone. The Lucknow police probe suggests that Subhadip has not withdrawn any money from his account. Subhadip joined Indian Institute of Management after quitting a job with an engineering firm in Kolkata.