IIT-BHU student immolates self, jumps from hostel building

A student at Varanasi’s Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his hostel room after setting himself on fire on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Dara J Bhim Raju hailed from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and was a second-year BTech student pursuing a course in mining engineering. He lived on the third floor of Ramanuj Hostel on the campus.

After hearing his screams, other students rushed to the spot and informed members of the proctorial board about the incident. Raju was taken to Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, BHU, where he died during treatment.

Police said initial probe revealed he was reportedly upset over his poor grades in the semester examination. A hostel student also said Raju had not been interacting with other students.

Police have seized Raju’s mobile phone for a probe. Security has been tightened on the campus as a precautionary measure.

Chief proctor ON Singh said Raju’s parents have been informed about the incident.

Raju, a Dalit, was the only son of Dara Krishnaiah, a ticket traveller examiner (TTE) who works at the Nayudupet railway station. He has two sisters.

“The family received a call from one of Raju’s hostel mates in the morning and the college authorities have not responded to the calls. His uncle, staying in Hyderabad, has left for Varanasi in the afternoon,” Rajasekhar, a local resident, said.

Raju’s family members suspect his caste could be the reason behind his death and fear that he was murdered.

“He was not a timid person to commit suicide,” Rajasekhar said quoting family members.

Last January, PhD student Rohith Vemula killed himself at the University of Hyderabad after alleged caste-based discrimination, triggering protests across India. He was suspended by the university authorities for confronting right-wing students’ group ABVP.