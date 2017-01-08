IITs mull executive MTech course for working professionals

IITs are considering introducing an executive M.Tech course especially for working professionals to ensure more IIT students opt for research work, sources said.

IITs currently offer a two-year MTech programme and the institutions pay Rs 12,400 per month as fellowship for MTech students and charge approximately Rs 20,000 per annum as fee. For the executive MTech progarmme , IITs have proposed charging fee sas per the market rates which will also help them increase their revenue. Fees for MTech at IITs are currently lower than those of private institutions.

“It was felt that a number of changes should be made and a new executive programme can be introduced. The executive M.Tech programme can cater to those who are already working, and can be compressed into a one-year programme, and charged as per market rates,” said a source.

The income from this programme can also help cross-subsidise the regular M Tech programme, so that IITs do not run into losses, explained an official. There are 23 IITs in the country with a total count of 72,000 students. Around 14,000 MTech students are enrolled in the institutes.

A number of IITs had also reported facing difficulty in retaining their MTech students as a number of them were quitting the course after landing jobs in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

“The M Tech programme is an essential step towards good research work. We want more students to complete their Masters. Generally students get placed after completing their graduation and this progarmme can cater to such students,” added the source.

At the 155th meeting of IIT directors hosted by IIT-Kanpur in December 2016, the directors discussed issues related to introducing executive MTech.

Directors also discussed encouraging sponsored MTechs by industry and the course could be charged for the actual cost. A number of IIMs and other management schools already offer an executive MBA programme for working professionals.

A committee has been formed comprising three IIT directors: Bombay, Hyderabad and Roorkee to work out the details of the project. The proposal will then be sent to the IIT council, the highest decision making body of the IITs, which is chaired by the HRD minister.