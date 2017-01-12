 In a first, Air India to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic flights | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jan 12, 2017-Thursday
In a first, Air India to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic flights

india Updated: Jan 12, 2017 18:55 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Air India has decided to keep all the six seats in the third row of the economy class on Airbus A320 reserved only for women from January 18. (Kalpak Pathak / Hindustan Times)

In a first-of-its-kind move in the aviation industry, national carrier Air India will reserve six seats for women on its flights operating on domestic routes from next week.

At times, a woman travelling alone gets a middle or window seat on aircraft, which puts her to inconvenience, particularly while going to washroom. This necessitated for the airline to keep some seats reserved for them on aircraft flying on domestic routes, an Air India spokesperson said.

Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to keep all the six seats in the third row of the economy class on Airbus A320 reserved only for women from January 18, he said.

“However, woman travelling with their family members would not be entitled to these seats,” the spokesperson said.

