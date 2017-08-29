In second Rajasthan visit as PM, Narendra Modi says he will change the face of the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan and promised to change the face of the state during his second visit here after becoming PM.

“We are here to do work and not make empty election promises. Today, we have inaugurated road projects worth more than Rs 5,600 crore and committed to build road projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Rajasthan alone,” Modi, who began his speech in the local dialect, said.

Rajasthan goes to polls in December 2018.

In a dig at Congress, he said that the previous government in Rajasthan could not complete even a Rs 300 crore bridge over Chambal river in 11 years while the BJP government has done the same in three years.

Modi had earlier inaugurated a six-lane cable-stayed bridge across Chambal river in Kota, along with inaugurating 11 completed national highways totalling 873 km and laying the foundation for 556 km road projects — all at a total outlay of more than Rs 15,000 crore.

He then visited Pratap Gaurav Kendra, a tourist spot dedicated to former king of erstwhile Mewar kingdom, Maharana Pratap.

Roads will boost tourism in Rajasthan: PM

Modi also said that modern infrastructure will play a big role in the development of the country and his government had the will to take up long-term projects to build the infrastructure such as rail, road, electricity and optical fibre connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various highway projects, in Udaipur on Tuesday. (PTI)

Targeting the Opposition, he said when projects get stuck, then the country faces huge loss in terms of cost and the public suffers because of poor infrastructure.

“These road projects will give a big boost to tourism in Rajasthan and will also benefit the farmers who will be able to take their produce to the mandis (markets). It will also save lives as pregnant women in remote rural area will be able to reach hospital in less time. The optical fibre network will ensure that benefits of education reach remote villages through digital network,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that GST has been a game-changer for the transport sector, saving a lot of time for truckers as ‘chungi nakas’ (toll plazas) have gone. “Now, the government will soon bring new transport laws,” he said.

Before Modi spoke, transport minister Nitin Gadkari gave a detailed account of roads built and projects that will be taken up in Rajasthan while chief minister Vasundhara Raje thanked the Centre for building national highways in the state.

An impatient crowd chanted Modi, Modi during the latter part of her speech as they were eager to listen to Modi.

Governor Kalyan Singh also shared the dais.