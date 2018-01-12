In J-K schools, teachers are teaching what shouldn’t be taught: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday some schools in Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly teaching students with two maps – one of India and another of the state.

Addressing the media on the eve of Army Day, Gen Rawat said, “In the schools in Jammu and Kashmir, what teachers are teaching should not be taught. In schools in J&K, there can be seen two maps, one of India, another of J&K. Why do we need a separate map for J&K? What does it teach the children? Most misguided youth come from schools where they are being radicalised.”

The army chief also said some control has to be exercised over madrassas and mosques “that spread misinformation”.

“The other issue is madrasas, what is being incorrectly informed to them (students) is from madrassas and masjids,” he said.

At the press conference, Gen Rawat also said India will not allow its territory to be invaded by anyone, and asserted that China may be a powerful country but India was not a weak nation either.

Amid aggressive Chinese efforts to increase its influence in the region, the army chief said India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away to China. “China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation,” he said.

Asked about Chinese incursions, he said, “We will not allow our territory to be invaded by anyone.”

Referring to the US’ warnings to Pakistan over its handling of terrorism, Rawat said India will have to wait and see its impact.

(With ANI inputs)