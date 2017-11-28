In Kurukshetra, villagers mourn BSF man’s death

A pall of gloom descended on Kirmach village of Kurukshetra district soon after the news of BSF head constable Chanderbhan Verma’s death in Bandipora district reached here this morning.

The villagers are unaware about the cause of his death, but said the body of the 40-year-old soldier will reach the village by the evening.

Chanderbhan is survived by his wife, Bina Devi, and two children, a son who studies in Class X and a daughter who is in Class V. His father, Harichand Verma, is also an ex-serviceman.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner, Sumedha Kataria, told Hindustan Times that she had been informed about Chanderbha’s death by the BSF authorities. “I was told that he was found injured in the camp in Bandipura district of the Jammu and Kashmir, and was declared dead by the doctors at the army hospital,” said Kataria.

There are reports that he was allegedly shot by another BSF jawan following a heated argument, but the local authorities refused to confirm them.