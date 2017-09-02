In MP, nearly 50 BJP workers join Congress in Ajay Singh’s constituency

Nearly 50 BJP workers on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Ajay Singh, at Kandhwar in Sidhi district.

Kandhwar is in Singh’s assembly constituency, Churhat.

The Congress leader claimed that workers of the ruling party were “feeling suffocated” and had “lost faith in it”.

Pooh-poohing the BJP’s claims of development, he said at the ground level “happiness and development are totally missing.”

People were looking for a change as their faith in the saffron party was fast eroding, he claimed.