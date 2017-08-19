In pics: 23 dead, 40 injured as 14 coaches of Utkal Express derails near Muzaffarnagar
At least 23 people were killed as six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.india Updated: Aug 19, 2017 21:39 IST
At least 23 people were killed as 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely pained by the derailment, while railways minister Suresh Prabhu said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.
The total number of people injured in the accident that took place around 5.45pm was yet to be ascertained, officials said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed two ministers to the accident spot.