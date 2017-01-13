In pics: Air chief BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa flew solo on Thursday in a MiG-21 fighter jet, the oldest fighter aircraft in the IAF’s inventory.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa after a MiG-21 sortie at the Forward Base in Barmer, Rajasthan. (PTI Photo)

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa flew the MiG-21 Type 96 aircraft from the IAF base at Uttarlai, a forward base in Rajasthan, where he began a three-day visit, his first to a forward operational base as the IAF chief.

He flew the same type of aircraft during Kargil Operations and carried out many night strike missions in the mountainous terrain. He was awarded Yudh Sewa Medal for these gallant acts.

Before Dhanoa, his predecessors, Air Chief Marshals AY Tipnis and Dilbagh Singh had flown the Russian-made aircraft while commanding the service.