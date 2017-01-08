In-pics: Maharashtra’s Mahabaleshwar witnesses frozen dew drops

Tourists arriving at Mahableshwar, a popular hill station from western Maharashtra, were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday morning.

Locals claimed that mercury dipped to freezing point at Venna Lake and snowflake-like frozen dew drops were seen in the surrounding areas.

While Indian Meteorological Department said it did not have observatory at Venna lake, the locals asserted they measured the temperature, which was zero degree Celsius.

According to IMD, the average minimum temperature at Mahabaleshwar was 10.6 degree Celsius.

A field with frozen dew drops in Mahabaleshwar. (HT Photo)

Most roads to the lake wore a snow-white look, as visitors and residents had a merry time.

Two years ago, Mahabaleshwar witnessed the mercury plunging to one degree Celsius, with similar conditions prevailing in the area.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the current fall in temperature across the state is a result of snowing in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

A man scrapping frozen dew from the floating decks at Venna Lake where temperature touched zero degree. (HT Photo)

IMD forecast says the minimum temperature will continue to remain the same for the next 24 hours.

With Mahabaleshwar shivering, the number of tourists at the hill station is expected to rise.