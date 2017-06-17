In Pics: Narendra Modi launches Kochi Metro, takes a train ride with CM Vijayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kochi Metro on Saturday, dedicating the first phase of the project to the nation. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Ahead of the official inaugural ceremony, Modi travelled in Kerala’s first metro line, from the Southern Naval Command’s air terminal to the Palarivattom station. He was received by Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, governor P Sathasivam and senior BJP leaders including state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Principal Advisor ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, who oversaw the project implementation, was also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first phase of the completed stretch of Kochi Metro on Saturday. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan are also seen. (PIB India)

The first 13 km of the first phase runs between Palarivattom and Aluva. Work on the remaining section is expected to take another two years. The train services will be opened to the public from 6 am on Monday morning.

Apart from improving a city’s urban mobility quotient, the metro service is being hailed for a number of initiatives including employment of transgenders and a water ferry service. It will also be the first in India to have a workforce that comprises 80% women.

PM Narendra Modi greets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the station. During his speech, Modi said that the Kochi Metro Rail Limited is a 50-50 joint venture of the central and state governments. (PIB India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a ride in the newly inaugurated Kochi Metro, Kerala’s first metro line, from the Southern Naval Command’s air terminal to the Palarivattom station. He is accompanied by Pinarayi Vijayan, Venkaiah Naidu (R), Governor P Sathasivam, BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Principal Advisor E Sreedharan is also present. (PIB India)

“Over the last three years, my government has placed special focus on overall infrastructural development of the nation,” Modi said at the inaugural event. Modi said his government was also focussing on next generation infrastructure, which includes logistics, digital and gas. (PIB India)

PM Narendra Modi speaks at the inaugural ceremony. The prime minister, who began his speech in Malayalam, said he was happy to be part of the inauguration of the Kochi Metro. “ I join your happiness and take pride in Kochi Metro’s inauguration today.” he said. (PIB India)

Kerala CM Vijayan presents a hand-carved wooden replica of a metro coach to PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration in Kochi. Considered the fastest completed metro project in the country, Kochi Metro, the flagship transportation infrastructure project of Kerala, will start its regular operations from June 19. (PIB India)

PM Modi and other dignitaries at the inaugural ceremony held in Kochi. The new transport system is expected to enhance the quality of life for the Greater Kochi metro area by improving regional connectivity and reducing overcrowding, traffic congestion. (PIB India)

Vertical garden wrap the pillars of the metro station - one of the unique initiatives of the project. These gardens will be fuelled by compost generated by municipal waste collected in the city. (Twitter/ Venkaiah Naidu)

Transgender people, employed by the Kochi Metro,during their on-job training at Muttom depot, in Kochi in this file photo from May 18. In an initiative to promote equality among genders, at least 23 members of the transgender community have been appointed for varied jobs in the upcoming Kochi Metro. (PTI)

A Kochi Metro train leaves Changampuzha Park station during its trail run in Kochi, in this file photo from June 7. (REUTERS)

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan travels in the driver’s cabin of a Kochi Metro train, in this file photo from June 6. (PTI)