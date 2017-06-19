In Pics: Lucknow gears up for 2017 International Yoga Day

Prime Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the third International Yoga Day in Lucknow on June 21 at the sprawling Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan.

A Full Dress Rehearsal seen early morning on June 19, 2017 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with the 3rd International Yoga Day right around the corner. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Modi will be flanked by governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In attendance will be ministers from the Yogi government, 51,000 people, including students of several schools, paramilitary personnel, government officials and volunteers.

The 80 minute Yoga session is expected to begin at around 6:30am and end at 7:50am. But volunteers have to reach the venue by 4:30am.

Special yoga mats and the placement of water bottles has been planned keeping in mind the massive turnout expected on July 21, 2017. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Through LED TVs installed all across the ground, there will be a live telecast of the yoga session.

Those who will not be able to make it to the Ramabai Ambedkar ground will have an opportunity to perform yoga at any of the 11 parks across the city, selected for the event, where the event will be telecast live through LED TVs.

On Monday, a full dress rehearsal was conducted at the venue with all 51,000 taking part. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Ram Naik were also present to personally review the rehearsal. The entire machinery of the state government was also present.

The CM issued necessary instructions to officials for the Yoga day event emphasizing on a water bottle to be placed next to every participant.

The event will see the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Special yoga mats have been laid down at the venue which participants will be allowed to take along with them on June 21.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the event. Ten companies of central paramilitary forces, 25 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, two teams of the Anti-terrorist squad and hundreds of police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue to prevent any untoward incident. Till the PM remains at the venue, it will be a no-fly zone.

First observed in 2015, June 21 has been chosen as International Yoga day owing to it being the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Modi, however, will arrive at Amausi airport, Lucknow, on June 20, at around 4:30pm. He will also inaugurate the new campus of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on June 20 and a new building of the CDRI on first day of his visit.