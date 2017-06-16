In Pics: Mumbai in the aftermath of 1993 serial blasts

Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya and Abdul Qayyum are expected to see a verdict in today’s proceedings.

Police and explosives experts investigate a blast site after an explosion at one of the locations. (Sanjay Sharma / HT Photo)

The attack, which involved the use of RDX killed 257 people and injured 713 others. The blasts are considered retaliatory to the Mumbai riots in December 1992 and January 1993 which were followed the demolition of the Mughal-era Babri Masjid situated in Ayodhya in December 1992. The city witnessed a cycle of protests, rioting and retributive violence that claimed around 900 lives.

Devastation seen at Worli following one of 12 blasts that rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993. (Sanjay Sharma / HT Photo)

The locations hit by the blasts were Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Centaur Hotel in Juhu, Air India Building, Lucky petrol pump, Fishermen’s colony at Mahim Causeway, opposite Passport office near Century Bazaar, Plaza Theatre, Sahar Airport and Centaur Hotel near the airport.

The blasts were the largest single use of RDX since the second world war . (Sanjay Sharma / HT Photo)

The seven accused were separated from the main trial which ended in 2007 where the TADA court convicted 100 accused, acquitting 23 others. Arguments in this second leg were concluded in July 2016 by Special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi.

Passersby observe the burnt remains of a car after a blast on March 12, 1993 in North Mumbai. (Sanjay Sharma / HT Photo)

The accused in this trial face charges of smuggling arms and ammunition, RDX and hand grenades into the country, harbouring, transporting and supplying explosives later used in the blasts and sending over other convicts to Pakistan for training.