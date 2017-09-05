 Incessant rain in Agartala affects 2000 people | india-news | Hindustan Times
Incessant rain in Agartala affects 2000 people

According to the Met office, 109.25 mm of rainfall was recorded in Agartala on Monday morning.

Flood-affected villagers are moved to a safer place after heavy rains at Pratapgarh village on the outskirts of Agartala, September 4, 2017.
Flood-affected villagers are moved to a safer place after heavy rains at Pratapgarh village on the outskirts of Agartala, September 4, 2017.(REUTERS)

Incessant rain in Agartala and its outskirts has inundated a large area and over 2000 people of 511 families had to take shelter in 25 camps, a senior official said here on Monday.

“Twelve boats were engaged in rescuing people and NDRF personnel were alerted. Water of the river Howrah is flowing above the danger level in Agartala,” West Tripura District Magistrate Milind Ramteke said.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar visited the river embankment, locally called ‘Howrah Bundh’ at Melar Maath area on Sunday night.

Met office said 109.25 mm of rainfall was recorded here this morning and there is a possibility of heavy rain on Monday night.

