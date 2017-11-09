I-T officials raid Jaya TV office over suspected tax evasion

Income Tax officials on Thursday launched countrywide searches at 187 residential and business properties of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her family members including nephew TTV Dinakaran over suspected tax evasion and money laundering, officials said.

The places searched included the ruling AIADMK’s mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, Jaya TV and Jazz Cinemas.

The raids began at around 6 am and are continuing in different cities including Bengaluru, Puducherry, Hyderabad and Delhi besides Chennai and other towns in Tamil Nadu.

Soures said the sleuths are also looking at the suspected shell companies, dubious investments and fudging of accounts.

Among the companies being raided include Midas Distilleries while gold traders in Shaukarpet are also among the people under the scanner.

Sourcs said investigators seized the mobile phones of the employees present at Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV when the raids began at around 6 am.

IT officials have also visited the residence of Dinakaran in Adya and the residence of Sasikala’s husband Natarajan in Thanjavur besides relatives and friends in Mannargudi town, the ancestral place of the Sasikala clan.

Residence of AIADMK’s Karnataka leaders are also being searched, the sources added.