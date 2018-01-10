Indefinite curfew in Assam town after man dies in police firing

Indefinite curfew was clamped at Dhula in Assam’s Darrang district after a man died as police opened fire to control a mob, which attacked a police station alleging death of a person due to torture in custody, government officials said.

The mob burnt tyres, blocked NH-15 and gheraoed the Dhula police station during the day, claiming the police picked up one of their co-villagers and that he died due to torture, district deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said.

They alleged the 37-year-old man was picked up from his home in remote Attakari village number 2 in the district on Tuesday night. They demanded his body.

Officials said the villager was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal arms.

The protest continued despite suspension of the police station in-charge and assurance of stern action against policemen found guilty.

District superintendent of police Sreejith T told PTI the mob brick batted the police station, breaking windows and glass panes of doors. He said seven personnel were injured in the attack, prompting the police to open fire near Kharupetia to control the situation.

One person was killed in the police firing and two others, including a woman, were injured, he said.

Following this, indefinite curfew was clamped in the area under Dhula police station, barring on NH-15, Barman said.

Security measures in the area was also tightened to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

The policemen injured are a deputy sub-inspector (headquarters), the Kharupetia police station officer-in- charge, and three security personnel of the Darrang SP’s office and two other constables, Sreejith said.

He said the deceased person and the injured were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

He said the villager was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal arms. As the man was being taken to the police station, he complained of uneasiness and was moved to a hospital, he added.

On being asked if the man died due to police torture as was being alleged by the villagers, the SP said it would be known only after investigation.

He said a physically challenged person who fell down and injured himself while passing through the area during the firing was admitted at Mangaldoi civil Hospital.

The district administration on the instructions of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a magisterial enquiry by additional deputy commissioner (law and order) Naranarayan Nath. He would submit his report within 15 days, official sources said.