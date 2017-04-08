 India-Bangladesh ties: Trial run of Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service begins | india-news | Hindustan Times
India-Bangladesh ties: Trial run of Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service begins

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 17:03 IST
Indo_Bangla ties

Three buses were flagged off from West Bengal to Bangladesh as part of a trail run for a new bus service between the two neighbours.(Twitter/ ANI Photo)

The trial run of the Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service began in Kolkata on Saturday with an aim to take forward Indo-Bangla bilateral relations.

The trail was launched a day after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India for a four-day official tour.

Three buses were flagged off from ‘Nabanna’, the West Bengal secretariat, as a part of the trial run for a service that will be operational from June, official sources said.

Senior state ministers Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Firad Hakim flagged off the buses.

The bus will travel 409 km in around 13 hours to reach Dhaka, sources said, adding the price of ticket is yet to be finalised.

The total time to reach Khulna in Bangladesh, including security checks, at the border will be around seven hours, he said.

Earlier bus services were introduced on the Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala and the Kolkata-Dhaka routes.

