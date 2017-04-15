 India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan amid row over Jadhav’s death sentence | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 15, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan amid row over Jadhav’s death sentence

india Updated: Apr 15, 2017 11:34 IST
Kulbhushan Jadhav

Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'.(PTI Photo)

India called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, scheduled for early next week, amid tensions over death sentence being awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying.

A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) was to visit New Delhi from April 16-19 to discuss issues related to fishermen and search and rescue operations.

Read more

Coast guard sources said the ministry of defence has not given clearance for the delegation’s visit.

The development comes amid tension between the two countries over Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, being awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

India has said if Jadhav were to be executed, it will be considered as a “premeditated murder”.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you