India cautions nationals while travelling in Germany during holiday season

India has cautioned its nationals to be careful while travelling in Germany in the wake of the truck attack at a Christmas market here in which 12 people were killed and nearly 50 others injured.

The Indian embassy here in its advisory to the nationals also asked them to avoid crowded tourist areas during the holiday season.

“During the Holiday Season all Indian Nationals are advised due caution while travelling in Germany, particularly in view of the incident at the Berlin Christmas Market on December 19, 2016.

“It is advised to avoid crowded tourist areas during the holiday season,” the advisory said.

On the evening of December 19, a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing and injuring several holiday shoppers, an attack which was claimed by the Islamic State.