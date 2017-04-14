India demands from Pakistan copies of charge sheet, death sentence judgment of Kulbhushan Jadhav

India on Friday sought copies of the charge sheet and judgment by a Pakistan military court against Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy personnel who was sentenced to death for spying.

Indian envoy Gautam Bambawale made the demands during his meeting with Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua.

“India conveyed to Pakistan today that we will appeal the order and are studying Pakistan Army Act,” tweeted ANI quoting the ministry of external affairs.

India’s renewed its demand for consular access to Jadhav but Pakistan refused on grounds that it was a case of espionage, contrary to the Indian high commission’s claim that the same must be granted under international law.

Jadhav was arrested in March last year, “for involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan”, according to a statement released by the Pakistan armed forces.

“Why would an innocent person possess two passports, one with a Hindu name and the other with a Muslim name,” asked Sartaz Aziz, foreign affairs adviser to Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, during a press conference.

Aziz also warned India to stop issuing “rhetorical statements” against Islamabad over the issue. He said Indian statements on the issue could lead to diplomatic tensions. “We should respect each others’ sovereignty.”

India has said if Pakistan goes ahead with the hanging of Jadhav, it would amount to premeditated murder.

“He was sentenced as per the law of the land. He (Jadhav) was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan, and was holding two passports, for which India has no answer.”

Aziz trashed India’s claim that Jadhav was captured in Iran. “It’s all rhetoric that he was captured in Iran. He has the right to file a review in the Supreme Court and also file a mercy petition to the Army Chief and the President in 40 days.”

(With agency inputs)