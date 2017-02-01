 India has lost an outstanding parliamentarian: Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Ahamed | india-news | Hindustan Times
India has lost an outstanding parliamentarian: Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Ahamed

india Updated: Feb 01, 2017 12:28 IST
PTI, New Delhi
E Ahamed

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at RML Hospital in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Union minister E Ahamed, remembering him as an outstanding Parliamentarian.

“He was a committed democrat and beloved leader of Kerala, whose simple lifestyle and commitment to the cause of people was an example to an entire generation,” Gandhi said.

Read: Former Union minister E Ahamed dies after cardiac arrest in Parliament

Congress vice -president Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences on the Kerala leader’s death.

“ My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones in this time of grief,” Rahul said in another tweet.

Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi at the RML hospital to see former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed while he was critical. (ANI photo)

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at RML Hospital here.

The MP from Kerala’s Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

