India has lost an outstanding parliamentarian: Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Ahamed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Union minister E Ahamed, remembering him as an outstanding Parliamentarian.
“He was a committed democrat and beloved leader of Kerala, whose simple lifestyle and commitment to the cause of people was an example to an entire generation,” Gandhi said.
Congress vice -president Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences on the Kerala leader’s death.
Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri E Ahamed. A veteran parliamentarian& a valued colleague,he served his country with honour &dedication— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2017
“ My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones in this time of grief,” Rahul said in another tweet.
78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at RML Hospital here.
The MP from Kerala’s Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.