India has lost an outstanding parliamentarian: Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Ahamed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Union minister E Ahamed, remembering him as an outstanding Parliamentarian.

“He was a committed democrat and beloved leader of Kerala, whose simple lifestyle and commitment to the cause of people was an example to an entire generation,” Gandhi said.

Congress vice -president Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences on the Kerala leader’s death.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri E Ahamed. A veteran parliamentarian& a valued colleague,he served his country with honour &dedication — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2017

“ My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones in this time of grief,” Rahul said in another tweet.

Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi at the RML hospital to see former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed while he was critical. (ANI photo)

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at RML Hospital here.

The MP from Kerala’s Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.